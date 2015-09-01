Worku looks to three-peat at 2015 Chevron Houston Marathon

The 43rd edition of the Chevron Houston Marathon Race Weekend features stacked fields in both the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, which plays host to the USA Half Marathon Championships. Race-day for the 2015 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon is Sunday, January 18. "Three of our four 2014 champions are returning in 2015, although one has switched from the half marathon to the marathon," said Chevron Houston Marathon Race Director Brant Kotch. "Our professional fields for the marathon are particularly well-stocked with runners who have had promising debuts and other quality results, and we think they're ready to step up and deliver some really stellar performances on our stage. The fields in the USA Half Marathon Championships are deeper than ever, even with intentionally heightened entry standards. We think everyone is ready to put on a first-class show." Two-time defending champion Bazu Worku of Ethiopia, who set a personal best 2:05:25 when he finished third at the 2010 Paris Marathon, leads the field in the men's Chevron Houston Marathon. Out to challenge him on race day will be 2012 Chevron Houston Marathon runner-up Debebe Tolossa. 2014 USA Half Marathon Championships runner-up Aaron Braun and Craig Leon are the top American entrants in the field. In the women's race, Ethiopian Fatuma Sado leads the way. Sado set her personal best 2:25:39 in 2012 when she won the LA Marathon. Biruktait Degefa will look to improve upon her personal best of 2:26:22 that she set in Houston last year when she finished fourth. The top American in the field is Serena Burla who returns to Houston after winning the 2014 USA Half Marathon Championships. Kellyn Johnson will make her marathon debut after setting a person best 1:11:50 in winning the St. Louis Half Marathon. 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon champion and 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi returns to Houston looking to win his third national half marathon title after winning his second here in Houston last year. Josphat Boit and Shadrack Biwott, third and seventh last year respectively, return to Houston hoping to improve upon their results. Also in the field are Matthew Llano, who ran a personal best 1:01:47 in finishing fifth last year, and Gabe Proctor. Janet Bawcom, the fifth-place finisher at the 2012 Olympic Marathon Trials, leads the field in the women's USA Half Marathon Championships, held in conjunction with the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, while 2006 USA Half Marathon Champion Annie Bersagel hopes to win her second national crown. Bersagel recently set her personal best of 1:10:10 when she finished 13th at the World Half Marathon Championships. 2014 USA Half Marathon Championships runner-up Lauren Kleppin also returns, along with 2014 Dallas Half Marathon champion Sara Hall. 2014 USA Outdoor 10,000m champion Kim Conley and Houston athlete and former Rice University four-time NCAA Division I All-American Becky Wade also are entered. Men's Marathon

Bazu Worku (Ethiopia)

Debebe Tolossa (Ethiopia)

Silah Limo (Kenya)

Gadisa Shumie (Ethiopia)

Dominic Ondoro (Kenya)

Erick Mose (Kenya)

Birhanu Degefa (Ethiopia)

Lema Tola (Ethiopia)

Craig Leon (USA)

Aaron Braun (USA)

Ahmed Osman (USA)

Jesse Davis (USA)

Jonathan Mott (USA)

Simon Stuetzel (Germany)

Javier Ceja (USA)

Michael Wardian (USA)

Bennett Grimes (USA)

Tony Migliozzi (USA) Women's Marathon

Fatuma Sado (Ethiopia)

Biruktait Degefa (Ethiopia)

Guteni Imana (Ethiopia)

Yebrgual Arage (Ethiopia)

Sechale Dalasa (Ethiopia)

Misiker Demissie (Ethiopia)

Serena Burla (USA)

Kellyn Taylor (USA)

Goitetom Haftu (Ethiopia)

Lindsay Flanagan (USA)

Lingling Jin (China)

Nicole Camp (USA)

Danielle Miller (USA)

Meghan Roth (USA)

Catherine Watkins (CAN) Men's Half Marathon

Meb Keflezighi

Shadrack Biwott

Josphat Boit

Gabe Proctor

Matthew Llano

Jeffrey Eggleston

Ian Burrell

Daniel Tapia

Brett Gotcher

Jared Ward

Patrick Rizzo

Women's Half Marathon

Janet Bawcom

Annie Bersagel

Lauren Kleppin

Lindsey Scherf

Sara Hall

Alisha Williams

Mattie Suver

Clara Santucci

Sarah Crouch

Becky Wade

Kim Conley For complete information on the 2015 Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and USA Half Marathon Championships, please visit http://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/ .