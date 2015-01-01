Houston Runners: Seymour Lieberman Trail refurbishment begins Feb. 2

Starting Monday, February 2, the Seymour Lieberman Trail (SLT) will undergo refurbishment. The work will be completed in sections, allowing for runners to continue to use the trail during this time. Signage will be placed notifying runners of closures or detours. The refurbishment is projected to be finished by summer 2015. Why refurbishment? The Seymour Lieberman Trail has seen thousands of users every day. Over 30 years of heavy use and rain water drainage have impacted the surface of the trail. This project will refurbish the trail with new surface material to provide an improved running surface. What is refurbishment? Decomposed granite will be added and compacted to the top of the trail. The new layer of decomposed granite will provide an improved surface for running for the next several years. Is any part of the trail going to move as part of refurbishment? No. The trail will remain in the same place.

Want more information? Visit www.memorialparkconservancy.org/latest-news/slt-refurbishment for FAQ's and updates.