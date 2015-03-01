The Cowtown Announces Elite Challenge!

The Cowtown, in partnership with MarathonGuide.com, announced today that they will be offering more than $30,000 in guaranteed cash prizes for the fastest runners in the Half Marathon and Marathon races and an additional $10,000 in course record bonuses available in the Marathon and Ultra Marathon. All told, The Cowtown could potentially award $41,100 through the Cowtown Elite Program during Texas’ largest multi-event race on Sunday, March 1, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. Nearly $20,000 will be awarded to the top finishers in the Half Marathon. Runners finishing in a time faster than the previous course records, 1:09:27 for men and 1:18:05 for women, will split 13.1 thousand dollars ($13,100). In addition, $2,000 will be awarded to the first place man and woman and $1,000 will be awarded to the male and female runner-ups. "We were thrilled with the success of the inaugural Cowtown Elite Program in 2014 which brought records down in the marathon," said Heidi Swartz, Executive Director of the Cowtown. "For 2015, we decided to focus on the Half Marathon where we know many can run faster than the current records. With the USATF Marathon championships scheduled for two weeks after Cowtown, we’re getting inquiries from a number of elite Americans looking for a good training race and opportunity for a near guaranteed payday." In the marathon, $12,000 guaranteed prize money will be offered to the top three male and female finishers with $3,000 to the each of the top male and female finishers, $2,000 to the 2 nd place man and woman and $1,000 to each of the third place finishers. In addition, a course record bonus of $2,500 will be offered to any man and woman setting a new course record in the marathon or ultra-marathon. The current course records, all set in 2014 are 2:17:12 and 2:42:31, respectively for men and women at the marathon distance; and 3:00:21 and 3:54:20, for men and women at the 50K distance. "MarathonGuide.com is proud to help support the Cowtown and its program to bring in professional runners and provide additional and reachable prize and bonus opportunities. We were part of the inaugural program in 2014 and truly impressed by the care the event took of its runners and the professionalism of the organization. We look forward to the program in 2015." Athletes who would like to compete for one of the prize opportunities in the Marathon or Half Marathon will be provided with race entry and hotel accommodation on a first-come-first-served basis. To be eligible, runners should be able to provide finishing results in 2014 or later in the appropriate distance for which they will be competing at the following standards: in the Half Marathon, sub 1:10:27 for men or sub 1:20:05 for women; and in the Marathon, sub 2:25:00 for men and sub 2:55:00 for women). Please submit requests to info@cowtownmarathon.org. The Cowtown is scheduled for Friday, February 27 thru Sunday, March 1, 2015 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas. In 2014, The Cowtown had over 26,500 runners participating in six different distances. The Cowtown is expecting a record year as it celebrates 37 years of running. Established in 1979, The Cowtown races are presented by the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Chase, HCA North Texas, MillerCoors, Star-Telegram, NBC 5, RadioShack and Cook Children’s Healthcare.